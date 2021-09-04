Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. 195,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.