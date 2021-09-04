Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

