Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 500 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $13,800.00.

FORR stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.21 million, a PE ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

