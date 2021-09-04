Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $50.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $51.20 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $189.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 723,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,797. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,892,590 shares of company stock worth $74,440,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.