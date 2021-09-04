Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,642,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 14,638,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 503.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Shares of GRBMF stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.