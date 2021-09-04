GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 40,132 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 135.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of SunCoke Energy worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586.23 million, a PE ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

