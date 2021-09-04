GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,650 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

