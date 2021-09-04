GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $473,000 Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Funko by 185.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $2,062,374.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,449,513 shares of company stock worth $31,385,231. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNKO stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $977.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.