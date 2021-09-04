GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $484,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 634,302 shares of company stock worth $53,573,956.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.