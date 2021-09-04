GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRMT. Stephens increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.