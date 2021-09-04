GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 27,814 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

