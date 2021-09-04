GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,645,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.38. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

DZS Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

