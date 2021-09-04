Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $118.44, but opened at $122.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $129.88, with a volume of 7,707 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.