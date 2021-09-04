GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $54.03 million and $6.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000187 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,539,258 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

