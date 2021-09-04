GYEN Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $35,051.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00137900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00182227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07852680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.78 or 0.99762379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.50 or 0.00807052 BTC.

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

