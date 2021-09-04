Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 18,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 68.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RLJ opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

