Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $651,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

CYBR opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

