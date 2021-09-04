Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,013.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

