Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,944,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,368,817.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,480 shares of company stock worth $57,529,256 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

