Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.