Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,300 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,584 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $94,324,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

