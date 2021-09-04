Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.06. 2,087,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

