HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Down 3.2%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.54 and last traded at $107.54. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

HCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $921.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

