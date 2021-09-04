Head to Head Contrast: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) vs. Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Health Systems and Rennova Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $11.79 billion 0.14 $511.00 million $0.45 28.49 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems 2.98% -12.92% 1.36% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Health Systems and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 1 5 2 0 2.13 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Volatility & Risk

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

