Head-To-Head Review: Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) versus Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.6% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and Surgery Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Surgery Partners $1.86 billion 2.29 -$116.10 million ($1.49) -34.61

Rennova Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Surgery Partners -4.95% -1.93% -0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rennova Health and Surgery Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgery Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Surgery Partners has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.77%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Rennova Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc. is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. The Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, including anesthesia services of the company. The Ancillary Services segment operates a diagnostic laboratory and multi-specialty physician practices. The Optical Services segment involves an optical laboratory and an optical products group purchasing organization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

