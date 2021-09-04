Head to Head Survey: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Standard Motor Products and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 100.69%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.84 $57.39 million $3.61 11.84 Romeo Power $8.97 million 75.77 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.39

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 6.90% 19.85% 11.05% Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08%

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

