Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Reaches $155,861.95

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Helix has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $155,861.95 and $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018373 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001397 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

