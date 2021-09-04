Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 709,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Hess by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Hess by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 2.22. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

