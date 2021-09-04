Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 6th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

