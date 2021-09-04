HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $43,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $66.27 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

