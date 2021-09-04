HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $69,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.