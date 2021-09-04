HighTower Advisors LLC Has $47.09 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $47,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $249.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

