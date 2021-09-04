HighTower Advisors LLC Has $62.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $62,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

