HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $51,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.