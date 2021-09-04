Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,892.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,892 ($24.72) and last traded at GBX 1,892 ($24.72), with a volume of 52039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,856 ($24.25).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HILS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,664.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,519.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

