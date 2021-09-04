Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.80. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.00. 385,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

