Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.46 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $55.46 million and approximately $407,943.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00127233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00183152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00805495 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,445,271,010 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

