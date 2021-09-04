Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

