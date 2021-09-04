Hord (HORD) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $694,821.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00182492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.21 or 0.07876425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.96 or 0.99774593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00802820 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

