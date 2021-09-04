Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading Up 3.8%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)’s share price was up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.