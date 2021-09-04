Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,529,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

