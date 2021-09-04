Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.36 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

