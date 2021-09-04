Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hubbell worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

