Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $231.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.87. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $275,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

