Humaniq 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52,132.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $52,132.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00172214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048084 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

