Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Hunting alerts:

LON HTG opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.