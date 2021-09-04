Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 670,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 664,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 1,906,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,445. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

