Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $25.35 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.