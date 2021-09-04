I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

