IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.61. IDEX posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.57. The company had a trading volume of 263,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

